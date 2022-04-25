Police use tear gas shells to disperse garment worker protest in Uttara

The workers had blocked the road to demand backpay and bonuses ahead of Eid.

Taposh Kumar Saha, additional deputy commissioner of Uttara Division police, said over 100 workers from Dakhinkhan’s ‘Intraco Design Limited’ and ‘Intraco Fashion Limited’ occupied Jashimuddin Road around noon on Monday.

Police asked the protesters to clear the road, but the workers were throwing brickbats at passing traffic and vandalising vehicles, the police official said.

Police were then forced to use tear shells to bring the situation under control, Taposh said.

After a few rounds of tear gas shells were used, the situation calmed, the workers left the road and traffic resumed around 1:45 pm, he said.