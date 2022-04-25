Mary, crown princess of Denmark, visits Dhaka

The Danish princess was welcomed by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday.

She began the visit by meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban.

Momen and Danish Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable and green framework engagement to strengthen the two countries’ partnership on climate and green transition at a Dhaka hotel.

They were joined by Princess Mary during the event.

The princess is scheduled to travel to Cox’s Bazar later on Monday.

She will visit the refugee camps on Tuesday and travel to the Sundarbans area the next day, to meet forest conservations and people affected by climate change.