Mary, crown princess of Denmark, visits Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Apr 2022 03:39 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 03:39 PM BdST

Mary Elizabeth, the crown princess of Denmark, has arrived in Dhaka as part of a three-day state visit to observe the condition of people living at risk in Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar and the Sundarbans area.

The Danish princess was welcomed by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Monday.

She began the visit by meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban.

Momen and Danish Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on sustainable and green framework engagement to strengthen the two countries’ partnership on climate and green transition at a Dhaka hotel.

They were joined by Princess Mary during the event.

The princess is scheduled to travel to Cox’s Bazar later on Monday.

She will visit the refugee camps on Tuesday and travel to the Sundarbans area the next day, to meet forest conservations and people affected by climate change.

