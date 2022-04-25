Garment workers calling for backpay block road in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Workers at ‘Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited’ took up positions at Mirpur Road No. 11 at 10 am on Monday.

About 70 to 80 garment workers are occupying the road, said Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.

Efforts are being made to explain the situation to them and remove them, he said.

The road does not get too much traffic and most vehicles are just using alternate routes to pass through the area, the police official added.

The garment workers had blocked the road on Saturday to press for the same demands.

They said they had not received their wages for the past three months.

The workers were told they would receive their backpay and Eid bonuses on Apr 20, but did not do so. On Apr 17, the power and water supply to the factory was cut off.