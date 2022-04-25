Garment workers calling for backpay block road in Dhaka’s Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2022 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 02:10 PM BdST
Garment workers are blocking a road in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand backpay and bonuses.
Workers at ‘Cotton Textile and Apparels Limited’ took up positions at Mirpur Road No. 11 at 10 am on Monday.
About 70 to 80 garment workers are occupying the road, said Parvez Islam, chief of Pallabi Police Station.
Efforts are being made to explain the situation to them and remove them, he said.
The road does not get too much traffic and most vehicles are just using alternate routes to pass through the area, the police official added.
The garment workers had blocked the road on Saturday to press for the same demands.
They said they had not received their wages for the past three months.
The workers were told they would receive their backpay and Eid bonuses on Apr 20, but did not do so. On Apr 17, the power and water supply to the factory was cut off.
- Who owns Chandrima, New Super Market land?
- Police raid Dhaka College hall
- RAB accountability a must to repeal sanctions: US
- Hacker gets 8 years’ jail for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- Activist, son detained for campaigning to protect Dhaka playground
- COVID cases surging in India, warns health minister
- Floodwater breaches Chhayar Haor dam
- Call to ban three- wheelers from highways this Eid
- Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?
- Police raid Dhaka College hall, briefly detain student in investigations into New Market mayhem
- Concrete action, accountability a must to repeal sanctions against RAB: US ambassador
- Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground from police construction. Now police detain her and son
- COVID cases surging in India, Health Minister Maleque warns travellers
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground. Police detained her and son for 13 hours
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- COVID cases surging in India, Health Minister Maleque warns travellers
- Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Police raid Dhaka College hall, briefly detain student in investigations into New Market mayhem
- Concrete action, accountability a must to repeal sanctions against RAB: US ambassador
- Grameenphone to roll out eSIM on Monday after postponement for review