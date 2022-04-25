Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?

Students and teachers now want the land back, claiming the college owns it while officials say it is Dhaka South City Corporation’s property.

The 10 demands raised by the students after the deadly clashes include the return of the land. Former teachers claimed the land was grabbed.

Traders said the land indeed belonged to the college once, but the ownership was transferred to the city corporation.

CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation, Farid Ahmed said they checked records and found the last survey registered the six-acre land under the city corporation.

WHAT TEACHERS AND STUDENTS SAY

IK Selim Ullah Khandaker, a former principal of the college, blamed another former principal, Abul Hossain, for letting the city corporation take control of the land “illegally” in the 1980s when retired Major General Mahmudul Hasan was mayor during HM Ershad’s rule.

“Many say the land was leased to the city corporation, but actually it wasn’t. Chandrima Super Market was built entirely on Dhaka College’s land. New Super Market is also situated on the same piece of land.”

During Ershad’s tenure, Jagannath University lost its dormitories to locals, but recovered some after protests. However, no such protests were staged by Dhaka College students.

Selim said students did stage protests after the city corporation took control of the land, but the college authorities did not mount a legal battle to recover the land. “I could not work on it because of the COVID pandemic,” said Selim.

He thinks the authorities should return the land to the college after checking the papers. “The city corporation should give an explanation if the documents show that the land belongs to the city corporation.”

He argued that former principal Abul Hossain did not have the authority to lease out the land. “It must have been done through the government, the education ministry.”

“And now it will be difficult to evict the traders. The government should think about relocating the businesses somewhere else. We also don’t want to cause harm to the traders.”

Ikram Hossain, a political science student of the college, said that the land occupied by the market should be returned after the students' demands were accepted in a meeting after the clash.

"We have always heard that these are college lands. They have established the market by occupying the land and causing trouble to us every so often. If you see the map of the area, you will understand that the market has been placed inside the central part of the college.

“In a civilised society, the property of an institution cannot be taken away in this manner. We hope that the occupiers will return our land by realising their mistake.”

Radwan Hasan, another student of the college, said: "No matter how the city corporation took possession of the land, they should quickly return it to us since it belongs to us. This should not be difficult if the government's policy-makers want it.”

WHAT TRADERS SAY

Traders of the New Market area also admit that the land was once the property of Dhaka College.

However, they say, Dhaka South City Corporation is now the owner of the land. Hundreds of traders are doing business by legally securing shop allotments in the markets built by the authorities.

Manzur Ahmed Manju, president of Chandrima Super Market Shop Owners' Association, claimed that the shops have been allotted in accordance with the rules and regulations.

He said all the lands were under Construction & Building, or C&B. In 1962, the agency was split into two separate bodies, the Roads and Highways Department, or RHD, and the Public Works Department, or PWD.

Lands under the Ministry of Education went under PWD which then PWD distributed them between the city corporation and the Ministry of Education.

At first, a small market was set up in front of Chandrima. In 1986, Manju said, the city corporation acquired the land on the backside of the small market with the permission of the then principal of Dhaka College, Abul Hossain, through the education ministry. The Chandrima Super Market was then established by turning the small market into a big one.

"We know it happened through the ministry. We've heard this complaint before. It's actually a complicated process.”

Former Dhaka mayor Mahmudul Hasan could not be reached for comment on this matter.