6 km tailback of buses, trucks develops at Daulatdia ferry terminal
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2022 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 08:03 PM BdST
The rows of buses and trucks have resulted in a six-kilometre long tailback at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Rajbari, causing immense suffering to the passengers and transport workers amid the scorching summer heat.
The vehicles were found stuck in the tailback from the terminal’s Zero Point to the 6 km area on Dhaka-Khulna Highway on Monday.
The transport workers and passengers blamed the ferryboat crisis but the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, or BIWTC, said goods-laden trucks are responsible for the tailback.
Every vehicle boards the ferry after waiting for hours, the transport workers and passengers said.
The authorities have decided to add two more ferryboats to the Paturia-Daulatdia water route to ease suffering during Eid travels to the southern districts of Bangladesh but they have yet to launch the services. They also resumed services at the Daulatdia No. 2 terminal but no ferry laid anchor there until now.
“I got stuck 5 km away from the Daulatdia terminal at 6am. We have crossed 2 km only in two hours. It will take more than two hours to get onto the ferry,” said Rafiqul Islam, a passenger on the Golden Line Paribahan bus.
“It’s difficult to survive amid the scorching sun and hot weather. The area also lacks adequate toilet facilities,” said Sumaiya, another bus passenger who arrived at Daulatdia at 6 am along with her child.
“I have arrived at the terminal on Sunday. It’s Monday noon but I am still stuck in the traffic,” truck driver Mohiuddin said.
“The crisis of ferryboat has made the situation worse. It will not change if the number of ferries doesn’t increase,” a traffic sergeant at the Daulatdia terminal said.
“The pressure of trucks is high as ferry services for goods-laden trucks will remain suspended ahead of Eid-ul-Fit,” said Prafulla Chouhan, manager of BIWTC's river port at Daulatdia.
“Sixteen of the 19 ferries on the river route are currently in operation. A few ferries have been left out because of technical issues. The situation will come under control when the crossing of trucks is closed.”
