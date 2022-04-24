Floodwater breaches dam in Sunamganj's Chhayar Haor
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 03:51 PM BdST
Floodwaters have streamed into Chhayar Haor (wetlands) in Sunamganj's Shalla after the levee protecting crops broke as rivers and water bodies in the district continued to swell.
The dam collapsed under pressure from the overflowing Darain River on Sunday.
The vast wetlands harbour numerous Boro rice cultivation fields across 4,637 hectares.
The administration said 90 percent of the crops have already been harvested. However, farmers and local officials claimed around 50 percent of crops are yet to be harvested.
“The water level of the Darain River has seen an abnormal increase. The dam was not vulnerable like some others. Even then, it collapsed due to water pressure on Sunday. Now, water is streaming into the haor,” said Shalla Upazila Executive Officer Abu Taleb.
The Water Development Board formed a Project Implementation Committee (PIC) and constructed the dam at a cost of Tk 2.2 million ahead of the current Boro season. Farmers, however, complained about the quality of the dam from the outset.
“Chhayar Haor spreads across three districts but the biggest crop fields are situated in Shalla Upazila. We still need to harvest half of the crops, which are now being ruined due to the floods,” said freedom fighter Jagadish Chandra Sarkar.
“A person from Sylhet city who is not a farmer was charged with overseeing the construction of the dam. We never saw him in times of need. The dam would not have broken if he had properly overseen its construction,” he said.
The largest share of farming lands in Chhayar Haor lies in Shalla Upazila. Other parts fall under Itna-Mithamoin in Kishoreganj and some under Netrokona’s Khaliajuri, said Bahara Union Council Chairman Bishawjit Chowdhury Nantu.
“Half of the crops in Shalla are yet to be harvested and this could cause serious financial losses for farmers.”
As the dam broke, farmers have gathered their families in a bid to harvest the half-ripened paddies, he said.
