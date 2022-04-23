Toll rises to three as two more children missing in Ctg speedboat capsize found dead
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2022 01:26 AM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2022 01:26 AM BdST
Bodies of two children who went missing after a speedboat capsized during a storm in Chattogram's Sandwip Upazila have been found.
The remains were discovered in the span of a few hours on Friday.
The second body found has been identified as that of 10-year-old Monir Hossain aka Saikat, said Kirti Ranjan Barua, an officer of the Sandwip Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Monir was found dead at Urkirchar, where authorities had previously retrieved the body of another child identified with a single name as 8-year-old Adifa.
The rescue operation for the third missing child, Adifa’s twin Aliva, also identified by a single name, was called off for the day.
Three children were reported missing by their relatives following the capsize.
Fire service officials will resume the search on Saturday morning, Barua said.
The body of a 12-year-old girl, Nusrat Jahan Anika, was found after the accident.
The speedboat overturned in the face of strong winds and turbulent waves on the Guptachhara River route in Sandwip on Wednesday.
More than 20 passengers were on board, several of whom managed to swim ashore or were rescued.
A total of 18 passengers were rescued.
