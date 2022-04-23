Dhaka-Ctg highway repairs, roadside markets may bring travel woes during Eid

Besides, banned three-wheelers, which still run on the road from time to time and are behind several accidents, pose additional troubles.

“Once a gridlock forms, it doesn’t resolve easily. The situation leads to extreme suffering among passengers. It often takes six to eight hours to cross a two-hour route,” said Abul Kashem, bus driver of Tisha Paribahan.

There is a "definite solution" to this problem, according to Abul.

"If the highway police do their job properly to monitor the markets, stop three-wheeled vehicles from travelling, and the road department puts a halt to the repair works, there will be no traffic jams.”

Traffic jams are frequent near the toll plazas in Cumilla’s Daudkandi Upazila, Gauripur, Eliotganj, Chandina’s Madhaiya, Chandina Bus Stand, and six marketplaces in Burichang's Nimsar.

In addition, traffic congestion also takes place in Mainamati Cantonment area of Adarsha Sadar Upazila, Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road south of Cumilla Sadar, Chauddagram’s Miyabazar, and Chauddagram Bazar.

Sometimes, the markets encroach upon the highway, causing difficulties to drivers. Besides, several types of vehicles, including three-wheelers, are also parked on the highway adjacent to the markets for hours. Illegal three-wheeler stands have also been set up at different points. All incoming vehicles are subsequently forced to move slowly while crossing these areas, leading to traffic snarl-ups.

Accidents also cause gridlocks on the highway. It often takes the highway police a lot of time to remove the damaged vehicles.

Road maintenance works are another cause of traffic jams.

The experimental renovation of four lanes, stretching 50 kilometres from Cumilla to Daudkandi, started in November 2021, said Suniti Chakma, executive engineer of Cumilla Roads and Highways Department. “The work has been in full swing since January. Many times, people suffer a little bit because of it.”

"Currently, there are no ditches anywhere on the highway. There are small traffic problems in places where there are markets.”

The renovations are still ongoing, she said, adding that they want to continue work until the 25th day of Ramadan. The authorities have decided to suspend the work during Eid after consulting with the highway police and administration.

"Hopefully, people will not suffer during Eid because of the renovations."

'Mohiuddin', a bus passenger from Cumilla, said: “For the last four months, there have been frequent traffic jams in the Cumilla section of the highway. Passengers have to suffer for hours.

"We want to return home peacefully during Eid."

Police have taken steps to make the Eid journeys smoother, said Daudkandi Police Station chief Zahurul Haque.

Additional police personnel will be deployed on the highway during Eid, Zahurul said. No vehicles will be stopped by the police without precise information. There will be more police activity in places prone to traffic jams.

Mainamati Highway Police chief Belal Uddin Jahangir said that a wrecker team has been prepared to move damaged vehicles quickly in case of accidents.

Police personnel will be on duty at places where there are markets, he said. If the road department halts the renovation works, people will be able to reach their homes without any hassle. Police operation to stop the movement of three wheelers on the highway is also ongoing.