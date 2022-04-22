Two bridges opened to ease Eid trips to the north

One lane on the Chandaikona Bridge was opened on Tuesday, while a lane of the Nalka Bridge on the Phuljor River will open on Apr 25. Both bridges are to have two lanes. Two buses can travel side-by-side on each lane.

Those involved in the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Co-operation Connectivity Road-2 project say vehicles travelling from Dhaka to the north of Bangladesh will use the lane of the new Nalka Bridge, while vehicles going in the opposite direction will use the Old Nalka Bridge.

The distance from the Bangabandhu West Connectivity Road to Chandaikona Bridge is 43 km. The Hatikumrul intersection is 22 km from the Bangabandhu West Connectivity Road. All vehicles headed to 16 districts in the north and six districts in the south have to pass this intersection.

Three roads diverge from the intersection, one headed to Natore-Bonpara, another to Hatikumrul-Bogura and the third to Hatikumrul-Pabna. Because of these three roads, the 22-km-stretch from the connectivity road to the intersection sees heavy traffic.

Bearing this in mind, brick and earth have been used to prepare roads at the Kadda intersection, Pachliar Bazar, the Hatikumrul intersection and Chandaikona Bazar areas ahead of Eid, the Road Transport and Highways Division said.

The higher-risk sections of the under-construction Elenga-Rangpur Highway are being fixed ahead of the holiday.

Waliur Rahman, project director for the South Asia Sub-Regional Economic Co-operation Connectivity Road-2, and other top officials went to inspect the road from the West Connectivity Road to Chandaikona Bridge on Tuesday.

The Bangabandhu Bridge’s connecting highways are heavily congested every Eid amid the rush of homebound travellers. In order to alleviate the suffering of Eid travellers, officials from the Road Transport and Highways Division will remain on duty during the holiday.

Only two vehicles could cross the Old Nalka Bridge side by side, while four can cross the new one at the same time, said project director Waliur.

He urged everyone to follow traffic laws, not park recklessly and stay in their own lanes in order to reduce congestion.

Though the number of Eid travellers has been low the past couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year there are likely to be many more, the project director said.