Suspect confesses to shooting girl dead in father's arms in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2022 02:42 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 02:52 AM BdST
The prime suspect in the murder of Tasfia Akter Jannat has confessed to shooting the 4-year-old girl to death in her father's arms in Noakhali's Begumganj.
Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Touhidul Islam on Thursday recorded the confessional statement of the Rimon, who was identified with a single name.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rimon and four other suspects in Char Jabbar on Tuesday and pressed charges against them over the possession of illegal arms.
The four other arrestees are Mohin Uddin, 25, ‘Shujon’, 26, Naimul Islam, 21, and Akbar Hossain, 26.
The magistrate granted police five days to grill them in custody over illegal arms charges, said Inspector Sabjel, who is investigating the murder.
