Suspect confesses to shooting girl dead in father's arms in Noakhali

Noakhali Senior Judicial Magistrate Touhidul Islam on Thursday recorded the confessional statement of the Rimon, who was identified with a single name.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rimon and four other suspects in Char Jabbar on Tuesday and pressed charges against them over the possession of illegal arms.

Police produced them in court on Thursday and they were shown arrested on murder charges brought by Tasfia’s uncle. Her father Abu Jaher also suffered bullet wounds in the attack in the village of East Hajipur on Apr 13 as he was buying her chocolate at a shop in the neighbourhood.

The four other arrestees are Mohin Uddin, 25, ‘Shujon’, 26, Naimul Islam, 21, and Akbar Hossain, 26.

The magistrate granted police five days to grill them in custody over illegal arms charges, said Inspector Sabjel, who is investigating the murder.