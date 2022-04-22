New Market mayhem: 150 people sued over death of shop worker Morsalin
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2022 01:42 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 01:42 PM BdST
A fourth case has been started in connection with the violent clashes between Dhaka College students and shop workers in Dhaka's New Market area that left two people dead.
Nur Mohammad, the elder brother of Md Morsalin, a shop worker who was fatally wounded during the skirmishes, pressed murder charges against up to 150 unidentified people on Thursday, according to Additional Commissioner Shahen Shah of the DMP's New Market Zone.
The case will be transferred to the Detective Branch for investigation, he said. Efforts are already underway to apprehend the suspects, Shahen Shah added.
The conflict allegedly stemmed from a feud between two food stores, in which, a few students got tangled late on Monday. The altercation boiled over into violence, turning the bustling shopping area into a battleground for most of Tuesday.
More than 50 people were injured in the bloody skirmishes. Two of them later succumbed to their injuries.
Eighteen-year-old Nahid Mia was stabbed during the clashes and later succumbed to his wounds during treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.
Nahid worked as a delivery assistant for a company named Data Tech Computer on Elephant Road. His uncle, Md Sayeed subsequently started a murder case, accusing about 150 unnamed suspects on Wednesday.
Morsalin, 26, worked at a clothing store in New Super Market. He was struck by a brickbat in front of the Nurjahan Market around noon on Tuesday. He later passed away in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday.
A native of Cumilla's Daudkandi, Morsalin lived in the capital's Kamrangir Char with his family. He leaves behind two children, aged 6 and 4.
Police have also filed two cases in connection with the clashes. In all, more than 1,500 people have been accused in the four cases.
Advocate Makbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market Unit, is among 24 named suspects in the case started by Inspector Yamin Kabir of New Market Police Station. He and the others face charges of inciting violence.
Yamin also brought charges of rioting, arson and obstructing police work against around 300 unidentified traders and shop workers and up to 700 college students.
