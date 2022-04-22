Detective police to probe two murder cases over New Market clashes
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2022 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 02:47 PM BdST
The Detective Branch of Police will investigate the two murder cases started in connection with the violent clashes between Dhaka College students and shopkeepers in the capital's New Market.
Two people died and over 50 others were injured in the bloody skirmishes that roiled the area on Tuesday.
The first case was filed by Md Sayeed, the uncle of Nahid Mia who died after being stabbed during the clashes, against up to 150 unidentified people on Thursday.
SM Qaiyum, chief of New Market Police Station, said the case has been transferred to the DB.
“We forwarded the case dockets and other documents to the Detective Branch on Friday.”
Meanwhile, Nur Mohammad, the elder brother of shop worker Md Morsalin, pressed murder charges against up to 150 unidentified people on Thursday, according to Additional Commissioner Shahen Shah of the DMP's New Market Zone.
Morsalin, 26, worked at a clothing store in New Super Market. He was struck by a brickbat in front of the Nurjahan Market around noon on Tuesday. He later passed away in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday.
“This case, too, will be transferred to DB,” said Shahen Shah.
Police have also filed two cases in connection with the clashes. In all, more than 1,500 people have been accused in the four cases.
Advocate Makbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market Unit, is among 24 named suspects in the case started by Inspector Yamin Kabir of New Market Police Station. He and the others face charges of inciting violence.
Yamin also brought charges of rioting, arson and obstructing police work against around 300 unidentified traders and shop workers and up to 700 college students.
The New Market police will investigate these cases, said Qaiyum.
Law enforcers are analysing footage from CCTV cameras and other sources but are yet to make any arrests, he added.
Asked about a piece of CCTV footage showing three Dhaka College students entering New Market, the officer said, “We’re reviewing the footage to see who were already inside the premises wearing helmets and who came from outside."
