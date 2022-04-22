Ctg speedboat capsize: Body of missing child found, raising death toll to 3
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2022 03:02 PM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2022 03:02 PM BdST
Authorities have recovered the body of an eight-year-old girl two days after a speedboat capsized during a Nor’wester in Chattogram’s Sandwip Upazila.
The body of the child, identified as Adifa, was retrieved during a joint rescue mission conducted by the Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, River Police members and local administration in different parts of the sea, according to Inspector Zakir Hossain of Sandwip Police Station.
“The body was found floating at least 25 km away from where the boat sank. Low tides brought her ashore,” said Kirti Ranjan Barua, an official of the Sandwip Fire Service and Civil Defence.
So far, the bodies of three children have been recovered but a 10-year-old boy is still missing. The speedboat capsized in the face of strong winds and turbulent waves on the Guptachhara river route in Sandwip on Wednesday.
More than 20 passengers were on board, most of whom managed to swim ashore or were rescued.
Vessels have been barred from operating on the route at the moment as the sea is still rough, said Inspector Zakir.
- Suspect admits to shooting 4-year old dead
- 11 Nigerians arrested over 'scam’
- Evaly's Rassel gets bail in 9 fraud cases
- Develop food manufacturing further: Hasina
- Compromise restores calm to Dhaka College
- 3 of a family burnt in Jatrabari fire
- Robbery suspect dies in Manikganj ‘shootout’
- New Market clashes: 700 sued in 3 cases
- New Market mayhem: 150 people sued over death of shop worker Morsalin
- Suspect confesses to shooting girl dead in father's arms in Noakhali
- 11 Nigerians, one Bangladeshi arrested over Facebook scam
- Evaly's Rassel gets bail in 9 cases of cheque fraud
- Bolster food manufacturing sector to raise exports, says Hasina
- As students and shopkeepers end hostilities, calm descends on Dhaka College campus
Most Read
- A daughter's shock as a trip to buy bread ends her father's life
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Bangladesh reports 45 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Owner of shops at the heart of dispute that led to New Market mayhem is sued
- 11 Nigerians, one Bangladeshi arrested over Facebook scam
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for COVID-19
- Putin claims victory in Mariupol, leaving Ukrainian defenders holed up
- Inside Azovstal plant, Ukrainian sergeant prays for rescue