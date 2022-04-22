Ctg speedboat capsize: Body of missing child found, raising death toll to 3

The body of the child, identified as Adifa, was retrieved during a joint rescue mission conducted by the Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, River Police members and local administration in different parts of the sea, according to Inspector Zakir Hossain of Sandwip Police Station.

“The body was found floating at least 25 km away from where the boat sank. Low tides brought her ashore,” said Kirti Ranjan Barua, an official of the Sandwip Fire Service and Civil Defence.

So far, the bodies of three children have been recovered but a 10-year-old boy is still missing. The speedboat capsized in the face of strong winds and turbulent waves on the Guptachhara river route in Sandwip on Wednesday.

More than 20 passengers were on board, most of whom managed to swim ashore or were rescued.

Vessels have been barred from operating on the route at the moment as the sea is still rough, said Inspector Zakir.