Students threaten fresh demonstration as New Market businesses count losses after clashes

Thousands of small businesses in the popular shopping destination had prepared for a boost in sales ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr with the coronavirus pandemic ebbing after heavily hurting trade for two years.

But shop workers clashed with the students for nearly two and a half hours in the small hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.

Business leaders, citing security camera footage, said a feud between workers at two food stores dragged Dhaka College students into it, ultimately leading to the violence as conflicting accounts of the start of the skirmishes continued to pour in.

The clashes throughout Tuesday left one person dead and scores injured.

On Wednesday, traffic returned to normal and a significant number of vehicles were on the road. Very few shops in the Dhanmondi Hawkers’ Market lifted shutters, flying white flags as a gesture of their readiness for parley.

At New Market and other shopping malls, shopkeepers waited inside, closing the main gates with the hope of resuming sales.

But the blasts of at least 10 crude bombs outside the Dhaka College brought traffic to a halt and caused the few reopened shops to shutter down again in the afternoon.

After Wednesday midnight, a delegation of 10 students met four representatives of the businesses at the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research or BCSIR. Teachers and representatives from the home and education ministries also joined the meeting that ran into the wee hours of Thursday.

Before the meeting, the students appeared at a press conference to demand compensation from the shopkeepers for the injured students and Nahid Hasan, a deliveryman who died in the clashes while on his way to his workplace.

They threatened fresh demonstrations if the demands went unmet. Their other demands included identification and punishment of “those who incited the clashes”.

‘COUNTING LOSSES EVERY SECOND’

Tuesday is usually the weekly holiday for shops in the New Market area, but they stay open on that day during Ramadan when sales begin to peak ahead of Eid.

“We were selling from 10am to 11pm every day ahead of Eid. Now we are counting losses every second,” said Nazim Uddin, a salesman at Chandni shopping mall.

“There was no business during the peak seasons in the past two years due to the coronavirus. We lived on credit. If the markets stay closed, we will face more losses.”

Shaheen Ahmed, president of Dhaka New Market Shop Owners’ Association, said more than 10,000 shops are situated in the malls on both sides of the streets of the area.

“At least 55,000 people’s livelihoods are directly linked to the businesses of the area. It’s difficult to count the total loss caused by the closure.”

Shaheen reckons that the two-day closure caused losses to the tune of over Tk 1 billion, claiming that many shops were torched and looted.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said: "We want proper investigations and punishment for the culprits. There has been a lot of damage but we want to reopen the shops now."