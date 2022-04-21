Robbery suspect killed in 'shootout' with RAB in Manikganj

The incident took place in the Dasherhati area of Charigram Union on Wednesday night, said ASP Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB's media wing.

The dead man was identified as 45-year-old 'Kawsar'.

Acting on a tip-off, the elite police unit conducted a raid in the area at night, said Imran. But the criminals opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting a retaliation. A man was found lying on the ground at the end of the gunfight and he was subsequently rushed to a local hospital, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Kawsar was implicated in nine cases filed with various police stations, Imran said. His body has been sent to Manikganj Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Two pistols and several knives were recovered from the spot, according to the RAB.