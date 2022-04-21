700 unidentified people sued in three cases over New Market mayhem
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 11:33 AM BdST
Three cases have been started against 700 unnamed suspects in connection with the violent clashes between students of Dhaka College and shopkeepers that roiled the capital's New Market area.
New Market Police Station SI Mehedi Hasan and Inspector Yamin Kabir filed two cases carrying charges of detonating explosives, rioting, arson and obstructing police work.
Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed by Md Sayeed, the uncle of deliveryman Nahid Mia who was fatally injured during the clashes.
All three cases were recorded on Wednesday, according to New Market Police Station SI Shah Alam. The cases filed by Mehedi and Sayeed each implicate up to 200 unidentified people while Yamin accused about 300 suspects, he said.
Shop workers clashed with students for nearly two and a half hours in the small hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.
Business leaders, citing security camera footage, said a feud between workers at two food stores dragged Dhaka College students into it, ultimately leading to the violence as conflicting accounts of the start of the skirmishes continued to pour in.
The fighting that raged throughout Tuesday left two people dead and scores injured.
- New Market clashes: Shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh protest, stores count losses
- Probe clears teacher Hriday Mondal
- China joins digital connectivity project
- DUTA chief suspended over Mushtaque tribute
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic
- Blast in Mymensingh fireworks factory kills 2
- 200 hectares flooded in Brahmanbaria
- 700 unidentified people sued in three cases over New Market mayhem
- Death toll in New Market mayhem rises to 2 as shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh demonstration as New Market businesses count losses after clashes
- Investigation clears Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal, finds allegations untrue
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic, stores closed
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- Bangladesh court dismisses plea to unblock PUBG
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication