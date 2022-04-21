700 unidentified people sued in three cases over New Market mayhem

New Market Police Station SI Mehedi Hasan and Inspector Yamin Kabir filed two cases carrying charges of detonating explosives, rioting, arson and obstructing police work.

Meanwhile, a murder case has been filed by Md Sayeed, the uncle of deliveryman Nahid Mia who was fatally injured during the clashes.

All three cases were recorded on Wednesday, according to New Market Police Station SI Shah Alam. The cases filed by Mehedi and Sayeed each implicate up to 200 unidentified people while Yamin accused about 300 suspects, he said.

Shop workers clashed with students for nearly two and a half hours in the small hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.

Business leaders, citing security camera footage, said a feud between workers at two food stores dragged Dhaka College students into it, ultimately leading to the violence as conflicting accounts of the start of the skirmishes continued to pour in.

The fighting that raged throughout Tuesday left two people dead and scores injured.