Paturia authorities are making special preparations for Eid, but homebound travellers are not hopeful

On Monday, two ferries called Shah Makhdum and Banalota were seen undergoing repair work and cleaning at jetty No. 5 in Paturia.

Three other ferries are being repaired at a Narayanganj dockyard, said Assistant Engineer Habibur Rahman of Madhumati, a mobile ferry repair centre at Paturia.

He said three ferries- Golam Mowla, Shapla Shaluk and Shah Ali are being overhauled quickly. Golam Mowla and Shapla Shaluk will soon join the fleet and operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia route soon.

The engine on the Banalota ferry is being serviced after 10 years, said Joynal Abedin, a Madhumati repairman. It will be complete in three to four days, he said.

With the coming of Eid, workers are working day and night to prepare the ferries for the huge number of travellers, he said.

Shah Makhdum’s repair work will be complete in a day or two, said repairmen Abdul Ahad and Nurul Islam.

“We’re cleaning the ferry for the coming Eid. We love it when passengers can avail themselves of the river crossing service in a good environment and without any hassle,” said cleaner Russel.

During any festival, passengers and drivers face difficulties crossing rivers on ferries, mostly because of the scarcity of vessels.

Shajahan, a bus driver, demanded an increase in the number of ferries.

A total of 19 ferries of different sizes currently ply the route. Authorities have taken preparations to ensure hassle-free travel during the Eid holidays, said BIWTC Aricha DG Shah Md Khaled Newaz.

The passengers, however, are not hopeful.

Akkas Ali, who has been travelling on the Paturia-Daulatdia river route for the last 10 years, said he has always run into some problem or the other. The trouble increases during major holidays, he said.

“The jetty authorities prepare before Eid, but that doesn’t really help. All problems should be addressed in a coordinated manner,” he said.