Paturia authorities are making special preparations for Eid, but homebound travellers are not hopeful
Mahidul Islam Mahi, Manikganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Apr 2022 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 12:56 PM BdST
The Paturia-Daulatdia river route is one of the main ways people can travel from Dhaka to the 21 districts of southern Bangladesh. At least five ferries are now being overhauled to ease travel on the route ahead of the Eid holidays.
On Monday, two ferries called Shah Makhdum and Banalota were seen undergoing repair work and cleaning at jetty No. 5 in Paturia.
Three other ferries are being repaired at a Narayanganj dockyard, said Assistant Engineer Habibur Rahman of Madhumati, a mobile ferry repair centre at Paturia.
He said three ferries- Golam Mowla, Shapla Shaluk and Shah Ali are being overhauled quickly. Golam Mowla and Shapla Shaluk will soon join the fleet and operate on the Paturia-Daulatdia route soon.
The engine on the Banalota ferry is being serviced after 10 years, said Joynal Abedin, a Madhumati repairman. It will be complete in three to four days, he said.
With the coming of Eid, workers are working day and night to prepare the ferries for the huge number of travellers, he said.
Shah Makhdum’s repair work will be complete in a day or two, said repairmen Abdul Ahad and Nurul Islam.
“We’re cleaning the ferry for the coming Eid. We love it when passengers can avail themselves of the river crossing service in a good environment and without any hassle,” said cleaner Russel.
During any festival, passengers and drivers face difficulties crossing rivers on ferries, mostly because of the scarcity of vessels.
Shajahan, a bus driver, demanded an increase in the number of ferries.
A total of 19 ferries of different sizes currently ply the route. Authorities have taken preparations to ensure hassle-free travel during the Eid holidays, said BIWTC Aricha DG Shah Md Khaled Newaz.
The passengers, however, are not hopeful.
Akkas Ali, who has been travelling on the Paturia-Daulatdia river route for the last 10 years, said he has always run into some problem or the other. The trouble increases during major holidays, he said.
“The jetty authorities prepare before Eid, but that doesn’t really help. All problems should be addressed in a coordinated manner,” he said.
- Shop row blamed for clashes with students
- To secure bail, rape accused ties the knot with plaintiff
- Tension simmers in New Market
- Teacher Hriday Mondal back to school
- 50 injured in New Market clashes
- Dhaka College students block principal’s office
- Dhaka traffic will ease soon: minister
- Dhaka gridlocked amid New Market clash
- Dispute between two New Market shops blamed for clashes with students
- The condition for bail was marriage. Rape accused did just that in court
- Tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal back to school after release on bail
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Agitated students block Dhaka College principal’s office after closure of residential halls
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market