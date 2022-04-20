Dispute between two New Market shops blamed for clashes with students

Shaheen Ahmed, president of New Market Shop Owners’ Association, said the workers of the two eateries, Capital Hostel and Welcome, fought over the control of a place to sell Iftar items on Monday evening.

“They scuffled at one stage. An employee of Welcome then called some Dhaka College students he had acquaintance with. Now things have got this far,” Shaheen said.

The group of 10 to 12 students were assaulted by the workers of Capital Hostel when they came to support Welcome, he said.

“They [the assaulted students] must’ve incited the unrest among their fellow students in the hostel. This has caused daylong clashes after violence in the small hours.”

The two camps clashed for nearly two and a half hours in the wee hours of Tuesday before police dispersed them using tear gas and rubber bullets. The clashes resumed in the morning, further crippling Dhaka’s slow Ramadan traffic.

Violence eased in the afternoon and stopped for some time during Iftar, said Sharif Mohammad Faruquzzaman, an assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The traders started demonstrating again around 7:45pm while the students gathered outside the campus. Police charged baton to disperse the store workers.

At least 50 people were injured in the clashes and one of them, Nahid Hasan, 23, a deliveryman of a courier service in the Elephant Road area, died in hospital at night.

Initially, students had said an argument over a food bill led to the clashes. Shakhawat Hossain, a student, told bdnews24.com earlier three students had demanded a discount after eating at Capital Hostel. “The shopkeepers severely injured the students with knives,” Shakhawat claimed.

Shaheen had also said a violent argument between the workers of Capital Hostel and the students led to clashes, but later came up with the changed version of the story.

“Later it appeared from CCTV camera footage that we [shopkeepers] invited the students first,” he said at night.

He heard the owners of the two eateries are relatives and both fled after the incident.

Shahen Shah, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they were analysing the footage to take action against those responsible for the mayhem.