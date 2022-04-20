Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque

After a meeting of the university syndicate on Wednesday, Professor Dr Muhammad Samad, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the university, said: “[Prof Rahmat Ullah’s] statement was condemned in the meeting.”

“A five-member committee, headed by Pro-VC (Academic) ASM Maksud Kamal, has been constituted to look into the incident. We'll take act based on the investigation findings.”

Prof Rahmat Ullah, who later apologised for “inadvertently” paying tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque, has been asked to provide an explanation, he added.

On Apr 17, the DU authorities organised a discussion on Mujibnagar Day at the Teacher- Student Centre or TSC. During his speech, Prof Rahmat Ullah appeared to pay homage to Mushtaque.

Mushtaque, who was foreign minister in the wartime Mujibnagar government in 1971, is widely denounced over his alleged role in the assassinations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders in 1975.

Prof Samad immediately objected to Prof Rahmat Ullah's statement and demanded that it be retracted. Later, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhtaruzzaman expunged that part of the statement.

Prof Rahmat Ullah, however, claimed that he had just mentioned the names of those holding office in different ministries of the Mujibnagar government and never paid respect to Mushtaque specifically.