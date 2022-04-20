Child dead, 3 missing in Chattogram speedboat capsize

The boat capsized due to strong winds near the Guptachhara terminal in Sandwip Upazila after it left Kumira terminal at 10 am on Wednesday, according to Kumira River Police Outpost chief Ekram Ullah.

“We believe that there were 15 passengers on the speedboat. Although most of them were able to swim ashore, the body of a child has been recovered”, Ekram said.

“We cannot reach Sandwip from this side because of the turbulent sea. Whatever information we are receiving from the other side cannot be confirmed either,” he added.

Inspector Zakir Hossain of Sandwip Police Station said they believe the dead girl is 12-years-old and two of the missing are children, while the third is a woman.

A search operation to find the missing persons is ongoing, Inspector Zakir added.

CHATTOGRAM WOMAN DIES AS TREE FALLS ON HER HOUSE

Meanwhile, a woman was crushed to death in Kanchannagar of Chattogram’s Fatikchhari Upazila after a tree fell on her house during the storm, according to Fatikchhari Upazila Executive Officer Sabbir Rahman Sunny.

Locals said the woman, 40-year-old Rina Akter, died when a tree fell on her mud house in Jharjhari Village of Kanchannagar Union on Wednesday morning.

The Met Office recorded 24 millimetres of rain in Chattogram city on Wednesday morning. The wind speeds at the time were 74 km per hour and rose to a maximum of 120 km per hour.