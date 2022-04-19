Leaving Dhaka on Eid? Keep your gold ornaments with relatives, advise police
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2022 02:55 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 02:55 AM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has advised people not to keep their gold ornaments in empty houses while holidaying outside the city on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Speaking at a monthly crime review meeting on Monday, he said people should leave the gold ornaments with their relatives who will stay in the capital during the holidays.
Millions of residents of Dhaka leave the city to spend the Eid holidays with their relatives in their home villages or towns.
Pointing out that the empty homes in
Dhaka become vulnerable to theft during the holidays, he also advised the city
dwellers to remind security guards of the risks.
Shafiqul warned that gangs of muggers and pickpockets have become more active as people are shopping for Eid.
