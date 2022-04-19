Leaving Dhaka on Eid? Keep your gold ornaments with relatives, advise police

Speaking at a monthly crime review meeting on Monday, he said people should leave the gold ornaments with their relatives who will stay in the capital during the holidays.

Millions of residents of Dhaka leave the city to spend the Eid holidays with their relatives in their home villages or towns.

Pointing out that the empty homes in Dhaka become vulnerable to theft during the holidays, he also advised the city dwellers to remind security guards of the risks.

Shafiqul warned that gangs of muggers and pickpockets have become more active as people are shopping for Eid.

