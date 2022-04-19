Indictment order in Pori Moni's attempted rape-murder case on May 18

Judge Md Hemayet Uddin of Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 fixed the date at a hearing on Tuesday after refusing the defence team's plea to drop the charges against the suspects.

Lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi represented Pori Moni, who attended the hearing, while Public Prosecutor Sahidul Islam Dhali appeared for the state. Several lawyers, including AH Imrul Kawsar, argued on behalf of the suspects.

Opposing the indictment, the defence argued that the witness testimonies provided under Section 161 of the Penal Code were not consistent with the case statement. They also claimed that the investigator did not clarify the issue of attempted rape in the chargesheet, while the health certificate issued after a medical test also did not match the allegations brought against the suspects.

Pori Moni accused Nasir, a real estate businessman and former Uttara Club chief, of attempting to rape and murder her at the Dhaka Boat Club on Jun 8 last year. Later on Jun 18, she filed a case over the incident with Savar Police, where she also claimed that Omi had lured her to the club as part of a plan to assault her.

Nasir and Omi were later arrested from a home in Dhaka’s Uttara, where they were found in possession of alcohol and illegal drugs. Police then filed a narcotics case against the suspects.

Investigator Kamal Hossain, the inspector at Savar Model Police Station, submitted the charge sheet against three of them for attempting to rape and murder the film actress on Sept 6.