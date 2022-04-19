Clashes between students, shopkeepers at New Market will end soon: home minister

In a press briefing on Tuesday, reporters asked the minister why the authorities are taking so long to quell the violence that has been roiling the New Market area. “We hope it’ll cool down soon. Those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice,” he said.

According to traders at New Market, police worked actively to take control of the situation at night but their response was not as swift in the morning when fresh skirmishes erupted.

Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said the situation has become complicated. Police are taking a "soft" approach with students due to "technical reasons", according to him. "They can’t open fire to bring the situation under control."