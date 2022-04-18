UGC stops new student enrolment at Britannia University in Cumilla
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2022 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 07:23 PM BdST
The University Grants Commission has directed Britannia University in Cumilla to stop admitting new students under any of its educational programmes until further notice.
“A group of representatives from the UGC recently visited the university. They said the number of teachers at Britannia is inadequate and it lacks qualified teachers. The university falls short of research programmes and the legal authority appointed by the chancellor was said to be absent,” the commission said in a notice issued on Sunday, signed by Md Omar Faruque, deputy director of the Private University Division of UGC.
The university has no educational campus, the library lacks the necessary textbooks and all of its curricula are expired, the notice read.
According to sections 18 and 20 of the Private University Bill 2010, the syndicate and academic council of the university are responsible for admission, education, taking exams and publishing results of the private universities.
Sections 17 and 19 of the bill said the vice-chancellor appointed by the chancellor or president, following section 31 of the act, is the president of the syndicate and academic council.
In the absence of a VC appointed by the chancellor, the university has no legal validity, the commission said in the notice.
Britannia University has had no VC appointed by the chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and treasurer since the inception of the university in 2017. That means the syndicate and academic council, currently presided by another official, has no legal validity either, the commission added.
