Policeman withdrawn for ‘beating suspect's wife and looting their home’ in Chattogram

The accused, SI Mahbub Morshed, was withdrawn from Sitakunda Model Police Station and dispatched to the Police Lines, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Sitakunda Circle) Ashraful Karim.

“The complaint against SI Morshed is under investigation,” Ashraful said on Monday.

Khaleda Akhter, the wife of Nurul Islam who is implicated in a case over land ownership, filed a written complaint to the superintendent of police of the zone on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, SI Morshed, his team of two constables and a police informant, went to Khaleda’s house in Sitakunda’s Bhaterkhil to arrest Nurul, according to the complaint.

The SI and his team beat Khaleda when they found Nurul was not home, the complaint says, adding that they looted Tk 142,000, a gold earring, two mobile phones and education and birth certificates belonging to three of their children.

Khaleda’s 17-year-old son was also beaten and threatened with a gun when he tried to stop the assault on his mother, the complaint says.

Khaleda also accused SI Morshed of kicking her when she refused to provide the key to their closet.