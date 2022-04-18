DU Teachers' Association chief apologises for 'mistakenly' paying tribute to Khandaker Mushtaque

“If I've unknowingly said any [offensive] words or sentences during my speech in yesterday’s discussion, it was an unintended mistake. I sincerely apologise for it,” he said at a media briefing on Monday.

He called on adherents of the spirit of the Liberation War and Bangabandhu's ideology to ensure that his words are not used to create misunderstandings among pro-liberation forces.

On Sunday, the DU authorities organised a discussion on Mujibnagar Day at the Teachers’ Students’ Centre (TSC). During his speech, Rahmat Ullah appeared to pay homage to Khandaker Mushtaque.

Mushtaque, who was the foreign minister in the wartime Mujibnagar government in 1971, is widely denounced over his role in the assassinations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders in 1975.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Muhammad Samad immediately objected to Rahmat Ullah's statement and demanded that it be retracted. Later, DU Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman expunged that part of the statement.

Rahmat Ullah, however, claimed that he had just mentioned the names of those holding office in different ministries of the Mujibnagar government and never paid respect to Mushtaque specifically.

He also vowed to apologise if the recorded speech proved that he had made a mistake.

Asked if he was now acknowledging his error, Rahmat Ullah said, “I won’t say I did it intentionally. If I have done something wrong unknowingly while reading out the names of the members of the Mujibnagar government, I apologise for it.”

“I mentioned those who were in charge of different ministries of the wartime government and paid homage to them. At one point in my speech, I condemned Khandaker Mushtaque, the most disgraceful traitor to the nation who killed Bangabandhu,” he added.

In his written statement, Rahmat Ullah said he is a supporter of the Liberation War who has been working to uphold the spirit of Bangladesh's independence struggle to serve the interests of the nation.

During the BNP-Jammat-e-Islami government in 2004, he was elected as a syndicate member for the first time under the lecturer category from the pro-liberation blue panel of DU teachers, he noted.

"After that, I was elected several times from the blue panel and worked for the senate, syndicate, dean and teachers’ association to ensure the betterment of Dhaka University students. As a leader of the teachers' association, I have been vocal against the evil power of communalism.”

Earlier, Dhaka University's Chhatra League unit condemned his statement and announced that they would submit a memorandum to the vice chancellor on Monday, demanding a formal apology from Prof Rahmat Ullah.

Pro-liberation platform Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha also announced that it would hold a rally on the DU campus to press for Prof Rahmat Ullah's removal from the university.