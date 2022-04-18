Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka facing low gas pressure for six hours on Monday

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Apr 2022 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:21 AM BdST

Pipeline repair work will result in a drop in gas pressure in various areas of Dhaka from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday.

Emergency repairs will be carried out on the pipelines of Demra CGS, Nandipara TVS and Tejgaon TVS regions, the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said in a statement.

However, Titas did not specify the areas that would be affected. It apologised to consumers for the inconvenience.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories