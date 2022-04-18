Dhaka facing low gas pressure for six hours on Monday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2022 11:21 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 11:21 AM BdST
Pipeline repair work will result in a drop in gas pressure in various areas of Dhaka from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday.
Emergency repairs will be carried out on the pipelines of Demra CGS, Nandipara TVS and Tejgaon TVS regions, the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said in a statement.
However, Titas did not specify the areas that would be affected. It apologised to consumers for the inconvenience.
More stories
- Who put wing mirrors inside autorickshaws?
- Naogaon headmaster in jail over rumours
- Police arrest JMB murder convict posing as mason
- Dhaka sees ‘flaws’ in US report
- TIB defends funding sources amid controversy
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- 1,300 yaba in malta
- Ashish Rai placed under arrest for film star's murder
Recent Stories
- Dhaka facing low gas pressure for six hours on Monday
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Another Hindu teacher in jail over hijab issue in Bangladesh
- Disguised as a mason, death row convict Sanwar was reorganising JMB: Police
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- TIB dismisses remark by top government official on its funding as ‘misleading’
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Israeli government crisis deepens after closing of major mosque
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi