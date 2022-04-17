Principal Secretary Kaikaus chides corruption critics
A senior Bangladesh government official has denounced critics for “incorrectly alleging corruption in the mega projects”.
Speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Saturday, Ahmad Kaikaus said it hurts when someone alleges corruption by honest officials.
“They [Centre for Policy Dialogue] allege corruption in our big projects. Please tell us which project is being implemented with our own funds. Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Power Plant and deep-sea port are being funded by JICA. All the transactions are made through JICA. Is JICA our partner in corruption?” the principal secretary to the prime minister said, referring to the recent allegations raised by the CPD.
He claimed there is no opportunity for corruption for Bangladeshis in the projects funded by foreign donors because the foreign authorities spend the money themselves.
“JICA is financing many other big rapid transit infrastructures, such as the metro rail. Do you [CPD] suggest Japan has plunged into corruption with us?
“Another big project is Rooppur [nuclear power plant backed by Russia]. We don’t even see the money here. They [Russia] themselves spend the funds they give us.”
“But you [critics] always make corrupt people of us. What’s this?”
Kaikaus said the critics should be proud of Bangladesh for its rise. “Let’s take the country forward together.”
Transparency International, Bangladesh has recently alleged corruption in the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines. “The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank were involved in the procurement,” Kaikaus said.
“And TIB is funded by Australian firm BPH that has faced fines repeatedly for damaging the environment,” he said.
The secretary admitted “a little” corruption takes place in the lower level of the government offices but claimed high officials are not involved in graft.
“It hurts when you question our honesty after we work honestly.”
The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries organised the workshop on challenges facing Bangladesh’s exports after the country’s graduation into a developing nation.
Md Sirazul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and FBCCI President Jashim Uddin also spoke at the programme.
