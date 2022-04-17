Disguised as a mason, death row convict Sanwar was reorganising JMB: Police

He was sentenced to death over the murder of the leader of the organisation Ruhul Amin alias Salman during infighting at Chapainawabganj a decade ago.

Superintendent of the Anti Terrorism Unit Aslam Khan that made the arrest said 44-year- old Sanwar went incognito under the guise of mason, sometimes as a shepherd in Chapainawabganj and Naogaon to continue banding the Islamist group under his leadership.

Sanwar, a member of JMB’s Isaba group, was captured at Patnitala Upazila’s Chhoto Chandpur Village in Naogaon’s on Saturday evening.

Additional Police SP Akhiul Islam on Sunday briefed on the arrest Sunday at Naogaon Police Superintendent’s office, detailing the causes of his arrest and the reason for his death sentence.

Following the hanging of JMB’s top leader Shaykh Abdur Rahman in March 2007 at Cumilla Central Jail, Maulana Saidur Rahman became the Amir of the group, but Salman, on the other hand, declared himself the chief which triggered infighting in the group.

At one point, Salman was killed at his in-law’s home in Nachol’s Chanpara as police recovered his headless body from a local mango orchard the following morning.

Superintendent of ATU Aslam Khan said Sanwar held Salman down by his feet while he was being killed.

“His head was dismembered after the murder and was disposed of at a different location from the body. Later A Shakur and ‘Jahangir’ were arrested in the case. Based on information gleaned from them, the head of Salman was retrieved from the banks of Mahanada River."

Sanwar was arrested over the charges but was granted bail, and he then went into hiding. In November 2019, the court sentenced him and two others to death for the murder.

Aslam said Sanwar was a “front-row” member of the JMB, who made himself invisible to the police.

ATU recently received a tip-off that Sanwar had been disguising himself as “Abdullah” in the Chhoto Chandpur locality.

“He has been working as a mason and a shepherd. We arrested him from there on Saturday based on this information.”

Aslam also said Sanwar entered the JMB under the leadership of Abdur Rahman and played the role of the chief homoeopathy doctor of the group in Nachol and Gomasthapur.

When in hiding, he avoided contact with his family. Sanwar was put under the custody of Nachol Police Station.