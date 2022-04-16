Gridlock feared during Eid travels as construction of Bangabandhu Bridge link road is incomplete
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2022 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2022 12:15 PM BdST
A construction company has failed to complete work on the Bangabandhu Bridge link road despite three years having passed since the project started.
The condition of the 22km stretch of road from the west end of Bangabandhu Bridge to Sirajganj‘s Hatikumrul roundabout is critical. Currently, as many as nine spots on the road can be described as ‘dangerous’, the company acknowledges.
Md Ekhlas Uddin, site manager of joint venture HEGO-Mir Akhter, said that they were working fast to make these risky spots safe for traffic.
However, it is doubtful they will be able to complete the work within such a short timeframe. Ekhlas was unable to explain why the firm has been unable to finish construction since the work began in April 2019.
In three years, only 50 percent of the work has been completed, Ekhlas admitted. However, he claimed that the constructions of bridge, culvert, flyover, underpass and overpass were only 80 percent complete.
Shahin Sheikh, a bus driver, told bdnews24.com: "If any minor accident takes place on the under-construction highway, we may be kept waiting for hours and the passengers and transport workers will suffer.”
"If there is an accident during the homebound rush for Eid, there is no doubt that the suffering will only increase.”
The road passes over Nalka Bridge in Raiganj Upazila. Although the highway has four lanes, the old Nalka Bridge has two lanes. Moreover, the roads on both sides of the bridge are damaged, causing traffic jams. A new bridge is being built next to this bridge. One of the lanes of the new bridge will be opened shortly, the firm said.
Hatikumrul Highway Police Inspector Lutfar Rahman said the suffering would be reduced if the second Nalka Bridge is opened on time. The contractor also wants to repair six high-risk areas of the highway from Hatikumrul to Chandaikona before Eid.
Police complained that the main reason for traffic congestion is reckless driving that does not abide by traffic rules. Lutfar called on drivers to stay in one lane in accordance with the rules.
Regarding security on the highway during Eid, Lutfar said that the Hatikumrul Highway Police Station currently has 52 personnel.
"A letter has been sent to the concerned authorities requesting an additional 250 personnel to keep the highway safe."
