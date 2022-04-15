Fire guts 5 Indian trucks at Benapole port
Benapole Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2022 12:59 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2022 12:59 PM BdST
Five Indian trucks have been burnt down in a fire at the Benapole land port.
The fire broke out at the port's terminal No. 38 around 5 am on Friday while the trucks were awaiting customs clearance, according to Ratan Kumar Debnath, station officer of Benapole fire service.
Ten firefighting vehicles were subsequently dispatched to the scene, he said. Firefighters from Benapole Port and Jhikargachha fire station later joined the efforts to put out the flames.
The blaze may have originated from the bleaching powder that the trucks were carrying, according to Ratan. However, the authorities could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire.
Mamun Kabir Tarafdar, deputy director of the port, said goods of another truck and a roller, which were next to the Indian trucks, were also damaged in the fire.
Bleaching powder has been responsible for similar incidents before, according to Md Moniruzzaman, director of Benapole Land Port Authority.
"An investigation committee will be formed to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage," he said.
