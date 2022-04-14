Storm, lightning strikes kill 5 in Sunamganj

A woman and her two children were crushed to death after two uprooted trees fell on their house in Jagannathpur Upazila, while a man and his son died when they were struck by lightning during the storm in Sulla Upazila. Two others were injured in the incident.

Police recovered the bodies of the mother, her son and her daughter from Solemanpur Village in Patali Union on Thursday, said Jagannathpur Police Station chief (investigation) Sushankar Roy.

The victims have been identified as Mousumi Begum, 35, Mahima Begum, 4, and one-year-old Hossain Mia. Mousumi Begum's husband is named Harun Mia.

“Harun, along with his family, has been living as a tenant at a tin-shed house owned by Salik Mia, in Solemanpur village for 15 years. Mousumi and their children were sleeping inside the house when it was struck by two large trees uprooted by the storm. The neighbours found them dead in the house afterwards,” Patali Union Council chairman Angur Mia said.

Harun was in an adjacent house during the incident, he added.

The bodies of the mother and her children have been kept in the hospital. The authorities will hand over the bodies to the family after completing all legal formalities, a local government representative said.

The victims of the Sulla incident have been identified as Makbul Khan, 50, and his son Masud Khan, 12. They were working near a wetland known as a ‘hoar’ close to Nasirpur Village when lightning struck.

The injured, Makbul’s other son Ripon Khan and his brother-in-law’s son Tanvir Hossian, were sent to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj for treatment.

“Makbul, his two sons and a relative, were cutting bamboo at the wetland near his house. The lightning left Makbul and his son dead on the spot,” Sulla Union Council Chairman Abdus Sattar said.

The bodies of the father and son were handed over to their family. The local administration will provide them financial aid, Upazila Executive Officer Md Abu Taleb said.