3 die after covered van rams motorcycle in Uttara

The motorcycle was headed from Dhaka’s Hazaribagh to Gazipur around 5:30 am on Thursday when it was involved in an accident in front of the Dheen Amir Complex, police said.

Among the victims, 18-year-old Anik worked at a garage in Hazaribagh. He had enlisted the help of 40-year-old Enamul, who owned a motorcycle and worked at a rickshaw garage near him, to take him and his aunt, 43-year-old Hanufa Begum, to Gazipur.

A Nitol Motors covered van rammed the motorcycle, killing two of them on the spot, said Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Ilias, chief of Uttara Police Station.

The third victim was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Anik’s mother, Afuza Begum, said the three had set off from Hazaribagh for Gazipur after sehri. The family received word of the accident in the morning.

“My husband works at a company in Gazipur," she said. "He has been sick for a few days. Anik wanted to see his father and asked Enamul to take him on his motorcycle. Hanufa went along with them to see her brother.”

Enamul was a native of Nilphamari, while Hanufa and Anik’s family are from Barishal.

The covered van was seized after the accident, but its driver managed to flee, said OC Shah.