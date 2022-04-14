3 die after covered van rams motorcycle in Uttara
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Apr 2022 11:33 AM BdST Updated: 14 Apr 2022 12:46 PM BdST
Three motorcycle passengers have been killed in an accident between their vehicle and a covered van in Dhaka’s Uttara.
The motorcycle was headed from Dhaka’s Hazaribagh to Gazipur around 5:30 am on Thursday when it was involved in an accident in front of the Dheen Amir Complex, police said.
Among the victims, 18-year-old Anik worked at a garage in Hazaribagh. He had enlisted the help of 40-year-old Enamul, who owned a motorcycle and worked at a rickshaw garage near him, to take him and his aunt, 43-year-old Hanufa Begum, to Gazipur.
A Nitol Motors covered van rammed the motorcycle, killing two of them on the spot, said Shah Md Akhtaruzzaman Ilias, chief of Uttara Police Station.
The third victim was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.
Anik’s mother, Afuza Begum, said the three had set off from Hazaribagh for Gazipur after sehri. The family received word of the accident in the morning.
“My husband works at a company in Gazipur," she said. "He has been sick for a few days. Anik wanted to see his father and asked Enamul to take him on his motorcycle. Hanufa went along with them to see her brother.”
Enamul was a native of Nilphamari, while Hanufa and Anik’s family are from Barishal.
The covered van was seized after the accident, but its driver managed to flee, said OC Shah.
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with zeal
- Saudi allows 57,000 devotees to travel for Hajj this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district
- Call for quick execution of Azad murder verdict
- Railway workers call off strike
- 4 to die for Humayun Azad murder
- Workers' protests brings train services to a halt
- Hasina thanks Guterres for crisis response group invite
- Return of Mongol Shobhajatra brings fresh fervour to Bangla New Year festivities
- Bangladesh rings in Bangla New Year 1429 with renewed hope
- Covered van runs over and kills 3 in Uttara
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- 57,856 devotees from Bangladesh can travel for Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca this year
- Hasina wants multiplex in every district, cultural complexes in Upazilas
Most Read
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh railway workers call off strike on govt assurances
- Pressure to remove news: US report highlights case against bdnews24.com
- Bangla New Year festivities set to begin with traditional zeal after pandemic break
- Bangladesh economy shows resilience amid global uncertainty, says World Bank
- Bangladesh SSC, HSC exams to cover all subjects in 2023, says Dipu Moni
- Four sentenced to death in Humayun Azad murder case
- Ignoring Bengali language, culture is tantamount to ignoring independence, says Hasina
- Suspect in New York subway shooting has been captured, officials say
- Journalist shot dead at border in Cumilla