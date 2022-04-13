US keeps criticising Bangladesh on human rights issues

“There were reports of widespread impunity for security force abuses and corruption. The government took few measures to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse and killing by security forces,” the US State Department said in its 2021 country report on human rights practices in Bangladesh.

The country reports cover observance of and respect for internationally recognised human rights and worker rights, the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement. “The country reports do not draw legal conclusions, rate countries, or declare whether they failed to meet standards.”

It said US President Joe Biden is committed to a foreign policy that “unites our democratic values with our diplomatic leadership, and one that is centered on the defense of democracy and the protection of human rights.

“In this 50th anniversary year of the US-Bangladesh bilateral relationship, promoting democracy, good governance, and human rights will remain paramount.”

‘EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLING’

Significant human rights issues in Bangladesh included “credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extrajudicial killings; forced disappearance; torture or cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government or its agents on behalf of the government,” the report said.

The US condemned killings of suspects by Bangladeshi law enforcers in so-called crossfire, gunfight or encounter in the past few years’ reports.

The State Department and the Treasury Department finally imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its former and current officials in December 2021 on charges of serious violations of human rights.

The Bangladesh government has urged the US to withdraw the sanctions on the RAB, citing investigations into the incidents of “extrajudicial killings” and the RAB’s role in fighting militancy.

In the latest report, the US mentioned media reports on the killings of Rohingya suspects in alleged gunfights with the RAB.

“In all these cases, media reported security forces conducted raids to find the alleged criminals. After speaking with family members of the deceased, Amnesty International reported several of those killed were picked up from their homes by police and later found dead,” according to the report.

In the 2021 report, the US has noted that the home ministry launched an investigation into the killing of the killing of Sinha Md Rashed Khan, a retired army major who was shot dead by a policeman at a checkpoint in Cox’s Bazar.

As a result of the investigation, authorities suspended 21 police officers and charged nine officers.

In January 2022, a court sentenced two police officers to death and three other law enforcers to life imprisonment. Three police sources were also given life imprisonment.

‘RESTRICTIONS ON FREE EXPRESSION AND MEDIA’

The other issues mentioned by the report included “serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, and censorship and the existence of criminal libel and slander laws”.

It also mentioned Bangladesh’s first online newspaper, bdnews24.com, faced political pressure from a former ruling party MP demanding removal of old reports on cases against him and his family.

The MP, through a friend, tried to file a Tk 2 billion defamation suit against four senior editors of the newspaper, but a court in Barishal threw out the petition.

The Digital Security Act was “increasingly used against speech found on social media, websites, and other digital platforms, including for commentators living outside of the country”, the report said.

Citing the prisons authorities, the report said at least 433 individuals were imprisoned under the Act through July. At least 185 of these individuals were held for allegedly publishing offensive and false information online.

Both print and online independent media were active and expressed a wide variety of views, the report said. However, media outlets that criticized the government were pressured by the government, it added. “Independent media could not operate freely or without restrictions.”

In July local media circulated photos of a journalist handcuffed to a hospital bed where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 after he was taken into custody and charged under the DSA for “tarnishing the image of a local hospital.” He was one of three journalists arrested in the case under the DSA for reporting on corruption and irregularities in government-funded daily food rations allotted to patients in a hospital in Thakurgaon.

After hearing the news of his arrest, local journalists staged a protest at a press club, demanding his release. The journalist was granted bail after his hospital stay but continued to face DSA charges.

