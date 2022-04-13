Ignoring Bengali language, culture is tantamount to ignoring independence, says Hasina

“Based on the Bengali nationalism that is derived from our language and culture, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the 23 year-long political struggle and the Liberation War that ended with the emergence of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation. Therefore, ignoring our language and culture means ignoring our independence,” Hasina said in her televised address to the nation on the eve of Pahela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.

Hasina sent her greetings for the Bengali New Year 1429 to all and also sent greetings for the ongoing month of Ramadan, when Muslims practice discipline and abstinence.

She paid her respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the four national leaders and 3 million martyrs in the Liberation War. She also recalled the killing of Bangabandhu along with his family on Aug 15, 1975.

Bengalis may practice different religions but they nurture the same culture and traditions, said Sheikh Hasina.

“Over time, many traditions have faded away but a celebration of Pahela Boishakh still persists. On this day, Bengalis become oblivious of their sorrows and plights and are filled with renewed happiness,” she said.

Describing the traditions of Pahela Boishakh, Hasina talked about Halkhata or the tradition of traders opening new ledgers and the Boishakhi fairs with their fun-filled activities. She also mentioned Chhayanaut, the cultural organisation in Bangladesh that has greeted the Bengali New Year with a celebration of music since the 1960s.

The prime minister noted that Pahela Boishakh could not be celebrated in public and in open spaces for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the infection rate has subsided, Bengali New Year celebration will be held in the open this year, though still on a limited scale.

“The pathogen, however, has not been eliminated and can spread any time in a new form anywhere around the world. Therefore, I urge everyone to follow health protocols while attending the Pahela Boishakh events.”

She also said the government is prepared to combat any unwanted situation. As of now, 90 percent of those eligible for the vaccine have received a dose, she said.

“Now people are getting booster doses.”

Global markets have become volatile due to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, pushing the fuel price up to an exorbitant level, said the prime minister. Transportation costs have gone up too, leading to a price hike of essentials in Bangladesh.

She said her government is ‘not sitting idly’ and is trying its best to ease the troubles of the common people.

“We have arranged to provide essentials to 10 million families at a cheaper rate through providing subsidy to TCB during Ramadan. Also, 15 freezer vans of the Department of Livestock are being used to sell meat, eggs and milk at a cheaper price in Dhaka. This has pushed down the prices to their regular levels,” she said.

Also, the government has allocated 100,330 tonnes of rice for VGF cardholders to mark the upcoming Eid.

Hasina said that some people are trying to spread confusion regarding the government’s mega project. She asserted that Padma Bridge has been constructed with Bangladesh's own funding and without any loans.

“We’ve adopted out mega projects after financial surveys done by local and foreign experts. Not only loans, some projects are implemented under foreign partnerships. Those projects will bring a positive change to the national economy,” she said.

“Both local and foreign loans exist but we’re keeping an eye on them to ensure the loans never become a burden on Bangladesh. Our key goal is to create a dynamic economy through development of infrastructure, create employment, increase resources and ensure a better life for the people.”

The prime minister mentioned the metro rail, Karnaphuli tunnel and the nuclear power plant in Rooppur among other mega projects she hopes will boost the economy.

Pahela Boishakh inspires everyone to shun narrow-mindedness, adopt an enlightened attitude and create new dreams, said the prime minister.

“Celebrating Pahela Boishakh enables us to nurture the innate Bengali spirit in us. Bengalis around the world are carrying our culture forward and this is how we are connecting with other cultures.”

On the occasion of Bengali Year 1429, Hasina called for establishing a golden Bangladesh free of disparity; where there will be no difference among people and religions.

“Let’s come together with friendship and brotherhood to establish a developed, prosperous, and golden Bangladesh,” she said.