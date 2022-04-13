Hasina wants multiplex in every district, cultural complexes in Upazilas

She said multiplexes should be built in every district and the government has allocated Tk 10 billion for the support of entrepreneurs who are willing to establish the facilities with multiple cinema halls plus shops.

“I believe we should build cinema halls again in every district and Upazila. And not just cinema halls, but cineplexes - shopping malls with cinema halls, can be taken into consideration. Old cinema halls can be renovated and rebuilt in a new way to entertain people there," the prime minister said on Wednesday after iaugurating the newly constructed Shilpakala Academy buildings in eight districts via video conferencing.

She said the government also has a target to build cultural complexes in all 493 Upazilas “so that our children get the opportunity to develop their talents from every Upazila”.

Referring to Bangla New Year celebrations set for Thursday, Hasina said many want to show culture is contradictory to religion. “This is not right at all. As we say, religion belongs to the individual but festival belongs to everyone. So we will all celebrate the festival together."

Hasina also urged to pay special attention to the development and practice of folk cultures.

"We have to continue our cultural practices. We will not forget our traditions, but we have to keep pace with the time as well."