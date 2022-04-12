Sneaking off to Bhasan Char: Eight Rohingya detained in Sonagazi return to Cox's Bazar
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2022 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 01:52 PM BdST
Eight Rohingya youths, who were detained in Feni after sneaking out of a refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar to visit relatives on Bhasan Char, have been sent back to the Kutupalong camp.
A group of locals had apprehended them on Monday before handing them over to law enforcers, according to Sonagazi Model Police Station chief Khaled Hossain Daiyan.
During questioning, the Rohingya said they ended up in Sonagazi's Sawdagar Hat after being mugged on the waterway while returning from the island, according to Dayan.
They went back to the Kutupalong Rohingya camp later that night, he said.
According to some locals, eight unknown teenagers were spotted wandering around Charchandia Union's paddy research area in a confused state. Wary of the strangers, the locals confronted the youths.
They subsequently identified themselves as Rohingya and said they had run into some trouble on their way back to Kutupalong from Noakhali's Bhasan Char.
A team of law enforcers later took them to the Sonagazi Model Police Station. The Rohingya youths told police they had secretly gone to Bhasan Char to see their grandparents a few days ago.
They claimed to have contacted two men, 'Ruhul Amin Majhi' and 'Kashem Majhi', in Cox's Bazar to arrange for a trawler to bring them back to Kutupalong from Bhasan Char.
But as they were heading back, the boatmen allegedly snatched their mobile phones and about Tk 10,000 in cash before dropping them off on the banks of the Feni River in Musapur and leaving.
"After speaking to police high-ups in the district and officials at the Kutupalong Rohingya camp, the detained youths were sent back to the settlement," said Dayan.
