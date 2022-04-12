Patuakhali businessman Shibulal Das 'abducted', police recover abandoned car
>> Patuakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2022 03:37 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 03:37 PM BdST
Shibulal Das, a renowned businessman from Patuakhali, has allegedly been abducted along with his personal assistant while returning home from the district’s Galachipa Upazila.
Police found the businessman's car abandoned in a petrol station at Amragachia in Barguna’s Amtali Upazila, according to Md Mainul Hasan, Patuakhali's additional superintendent of police.
The incident occurred while he was heading to his residence in Patuakhali town around 10 pm on Monday, he said.
Shibulal's family later informed law enforcers that the abductors had called his wife over the phone and demanded Tk 200 million as ransom, Hasan added.
Shibulal works as a distributor for various companies. He runs several businesses in Patuakhali town as well.
RAB, CID and police have launched rescue efforts for Shibulal, Hasan added.
