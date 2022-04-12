Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat

Bagerhat Superintendent of Police KM Ariful Haque said the 23-year-old was taken into police custody after the incident on Monday night.

According to Morelganj Upazila Executive Officer Md Jahangir Alam, the youth wrote a Facebook post ‘criticising Islam and the prophet’ while he was in India a week or so ago. His recent return to the area sparked discussion on the post among locals.

To resolve the situation, former UP member Abdul Malek Gazi and other locals held a meeting on Monday. The youth apologised for the post at the meeting and asked for everyone’s forgiveness.

But, around 8 pm that night, a group of men calling for ‘exemplary punishment’ marched to the youth’s house and vandalised it. A haystack was also set on fire, the UNO Jahangir said.

“A temple about a half-kilometre from the youth’s house was also vandalised,” said Police Super Ariful. “Police heard the reports and went to the area, brought the situation under control and took him into custody.”

The situation is calm at the moment, but additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain order, he added.

“An investigation is underway to identify the attackers. Legal action will be taken against those involved.”