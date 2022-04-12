Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat
Bagerhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2022 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 11:37 AM BdST
The house of a Hindu youth has been attacked and vandalised over an alleged Facebook post that ‘criticised’ Islam in Bagerhat’s Morelganj Upazila.
Bagerhat Superintendent of Police KM Ariful Haque said the 23-year-old was taken into police custody after the incident on Monday night.
According to Morelganj Upazila Executive Officer Md Jahangir Alam, the youth wrote a Facebook post ‘criticising Islam and the prophet’ while he was in India a week or so ago. His recent return to the area sparked discussion on the post among locals.
To resolve the situation, former UP member Abdul Malek Gazi and other locals held a meeting on Monday. The youth apologised for the post at the meeting and asked for everyone’s forgiveness.
But, around 8 pm that night, a group of men calling for ‘exemplary punishment’ marched to the youth’s house and vandalised it. A haystack was also set on fire, the UNO Jahangir said.
“A temple about a half-kilometre from the youth’s house was also vandalised,” said Police Super Ariful. “Police heard the reports and went to the area, brought the situation under control and took him into custody.”
The situation is calm at the moment, but additional police personnel have been deployed to maintain order, he added.
“An investigation is underway to identify the attackers. Legal action will be taken against those involved.”
- Man killed over girl’s presence in mosque
- Pay 15-day salary with Eid allowance: state minister
- Tickets for Eid train trips to go on sale Apr 23
- HC questions legal definition of rape
- Fresh floods may damage more Haor crops
- Declare Apr 10 Republic Day: Sohel Taj
- Launch passengers must show NIDs for travel
- Birth registration must be hassle-free: LGRD minister
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- It wants to make sure the teachers follow guidelines set by the Cabinet Division
- Bangladesh factories ordered to pay workers 15-day salary with Eid allowance
- 3 die as train rams autorickshaw at unprotected crossing in Tangail
- BSTI starts issuing halal certificates for products, food
- Police detain man who threatened to kill himself in Chattogram court
Most Read
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Russian forces are setting the stage for a new offensive in Ukraine’s east
- Hasina regrets ‘absence of a strong opposition’ in Bangladesh
- Biden to Modi: Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest
- Feeling the heat from pandemic: Japan seeks to increase Bangladesh project costs and deadlines
- Khan lawmakers quit en masse as Pakistan parliament elects Sharif PM