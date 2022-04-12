Bangladesh reports 22 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2022 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 04:30 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the total caseload from the disease to 1,952,131.
The government did not register any fatality from the disease in the 24-hour count and the death toll remains unchanged at 29,124, according to the latest data released on Tuesday.
As many as 5,861 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.38 percent.
Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 17 infections.
Another 375 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,889,605.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.80 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 499.85 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.18 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
