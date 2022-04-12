Bangla New Year events must end by 2pm, says Dhaka police commissioner

Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam made the announcement after inspecting the security arrangements at the Ramna Batamul on Tuesday.

The decision to end the festivities early has been taken in light of the fact that Pahela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar, falls in the middle of the month of Ramadan, he said.

“This Pahela Boishakh is during the month of Ramadan so no food stalls will be open during the day. As it is the month of fasting, all Pahela Boishakh events should end by 2 pm.”

Those coming to take part in the festivities at the Ramna Batamul and its surrounding areas must also disperse by then, he added.

No one will be allowed entry to the area after 1 pm, according to the DMP.

During the events, traffic will be halted in the Ramna area and the Dhaka University campus. Searches will be conducted at every gate and CCTV cameras will be monitoring the area.

Asked about the strict time limits set this year, the commissioner said: “Ninety percent of those providing security will be fasting. If the day fell near the end of Ramadan, the events could have ended at 5 pm.”

The past few years have seen muted celebrations on the Bangla New Year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, as cases have dipped this year, cultural organisation Chhayanaut will be holding its usual Pahela Boishakh event at the Ramna Batamul this year.

The Mangal Shobhajatra, the traditional procession, will be redirected from the Dhaka University TSC to the VC Square this year due to construction work on the Metrorail project.

No masks can be worn or bags carried on the Dhaka University campus during this year’s celebrations, according to a statement from the university. However, people will be able to carry masks made by the fine arts institute in hand while taking part in the Mangal Shobhajatra.

The university has also urged people not to sound or sell vuvuzelas on campus.