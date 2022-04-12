Adieu pandemic! Ctg Hill Tracts enlivened by Baisabi festival
Fazle Elahi and Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2022 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 05:41 PM BdST
After a year full of sorrows and woes caused by the pandemic, small ethnic groups in the Chattogram Hill Tracts are looking to the future with renewed hope as they ring in their new year with the traditional Baisabi festival.
The Chakma and Marma communities celebrated 'Phulbiju', the first day of the festival, by floating flowers on Rangamati's Kaptai Lake at sunrise on Tuesday
The events were organised by various organisations in Rangamati.
The new year's festival goes by different names among different groups, including Baisaku, Sangrai, Biju, Bishu, Bihu and Sankrant. It celebrates the diversity of culture among the inhabitants of the hill tracts.
The festival could not be held in the last two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. But young people, in particular, revelled in its return this year.
Speaking at the event, Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, said “I am mesmerised by the diversity of the festival. It has united all of us. This is the true face of Bangladesh and it will remain so forever.”
“All of us want to live in harmony,” said Intumoni Chakma, president of the Rangamati wing of BIPF.
Locals in Garjantali, Kerani hills also organised programmes commemorating Phulbiju.
The biggest social event in the hills will end on Apr 16 with the Sangrai Water Festival celebrated by the Marma community in Betbunia.
