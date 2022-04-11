Spectre of fresh floods and crop damage in Bangladesh’s Haor region

Floods in early April destroyed paddy on around 6,500 hectares of land in the region, according to the government. Now the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre says fresh rains in the north and northeast are likely to trigger more floods by the end of the week.

In the upstream, India’s Assam and Meghalaya states may also experience heavy rains, inundating low-lying lands in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kishoreganj, the centre said on Sunday.

Crop lands in Sylhet, Kishreganj and Netrakona suffered heavy damage due to the flooding. Farmers alleged irregularities in building and maintaining dams led to the situation.

During a recent visit to the region, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim promised action if someone is found negligent in building and maintaining the dams.

Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at the flood warning centre, said water was receding in the northeast but may start to rise again in the next 24 hours. Water is unlikely to cross the danger level now.

But heavy rains are in the forecast in the upstream from Apr 10 to Apr 17. Water may rise above the danger level at several points in this period.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said the trend of thunder shower will increase in the coming days.

In its forecast for Monday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Rangpur and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

Moderately heavy (23-43 mm/day) to heavy (44-88 mm/day) rainfall is likely at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.