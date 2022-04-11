Spectre of fresh floods and crop damage in Bangladesh’s Haor region
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 12:38 AM BdST
With warnings of heavy rains in the upstream, fears of another round of floods are looming large over swathes of crops cultivated on marshland in the Haor region of Bangladesh.
Floods in early April destroyed paddy on around 6,500 hectares of land in the region, according to the government. Now the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre says fresh rains in the north and northeast are likely to trigger more floods by the end of the week.
In the upstream, India’s Assam and Meghalaya states may also experience heavy rains, inundating low-lying lands in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kishoreganj, the centre said on Sunday.
Crop lands in Sylhet, Kishreganj and Netrakona suffered heavy damage due to the flooding. Farmers alleged irregularities in building and maintaining dams led to the situation.
During a recent visit to the region, Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim promised action if someone is found negligent in building and maintaining the dams.
Md Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer at the flood warning centre, said water was receding in the northeast but may start to rise again in the next 24 hours. Water is unlikely to cross the danger level now.
Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said the trend of thunder shower will increase in the coming days.
In its forecast for Monday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Rangpur and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.
Moderately heavy (23-43 mm/day) to heavy (44-88 mm/day) rainfall is likely at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
- HC questions legal definition of rape
- Fresh floods may damage more Haor crops
- Declare Apr 10 Republic Day: Sohel Taj
- Launch passengers must show NIDs for travel
- Birth registration must be hassle-free: LGRD minister
- Police have earned public trust: Hasina
- Hriday Mondal gets bail
- Barishal trawler capsize death toll rises to 5
- Bangladesh court questions legal definition of rape to ensure gender equality
- Spectre of fresh floods and crop damage in Bangladesh’s Haor region
- Sohel Taj leads march to Ganabhaban demanding Apr 10 as ‘Republic Day’
- Ashish Choudhury, a key suspect in film star's murder, denied bail in a drug case
- Passengers must show NIDs or birth certificates to travel by launch for Eid
- Sylhet court sentences man to death for killing a college student over a chicken
Most Read
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- Passengers must show NIDs or birth certificates to travel by launch for Eid
- Biden will speak to India's Modi as US warns India on imports of Russian energy