Police detain man who threatened to kill himself in Chattogram court

The incident occurred at the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Mehnaz Rahman around noon on Monday.

The court police have taken the man, 30-year-old Mohammed Zafar, into their custody.

“He might have a mental disorder,” a policeman said.

Zafar, a resident of the port city’s West Madarbari under Double Mooring Police Station, abruptly entered the court while proceedings were underway in the afternoon. He started to shout and draw attention to himself, calling for the court to take action against his complaints, said court police prosecution wing's Assistant Commissioner Md Wahidullah.

“He put a knife to his throat, threatening to kill himself if the court did not take action. Police personnel on duty stopped him and detained him afterwards.”

No case has been filed over the incident yet. Police will take further action following the court’s instructions, Wahidullah added.