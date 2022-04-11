Former Jubo League leader Samrat secures bail in yet another case

With this, Samrat has secured bail in three out of four cases in two consecutive days. Getting bail in the fourth case will give him a path out of jail.

The 7th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tehsin Ifttekhar issued the bail order in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act after hearing arguments from Samrat’s counsel Ehsanul Haque Shomaji and from Additional Public Prosecutor Mahbubur Rahman Jamil, the state's lawyer.

The case was filed with the Ramna Police Station on Oct 7, 2019.

“The ACC (Anti-Corruption Commission) has a case against him (for amassing wealth illegally). If he is granted bail in that case too, we will be able to get him out of prison,” said counsel Shomaji.

On Sunday, Samrat secured bail in a possession of arms case and a money laundering case from two separate Dhaka courts.

The First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faysal Atik Bin Kader granted Samrat bail in the possession of arms case while Tofazzal Hossain, additional chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka, granted him bail in the money laundering case.

These cases were also filed with the Ramna Police Station.

Earlier on Sunday morning, CID inspector and investigation officer Mehedi Maksud petitioned the court for a three-day remand in the money laundering case.

Samrat's lawyer Shomaji then sought the scrapping of the remand plea.

The magistrate dismissed the remand plea and granted him bail for a bail bond of TK 10,000.

The Rapid Action Battalion busted the illegal gambling businesses set up by Samrat, a former president of Jubo League’s Dhaka South unit, at several spots in Dhaka in 2019.

Later, they raided his office in Bhuiyan Trade Centre at Kakrail and recovered a loaded pistol, 1,160 Yaba pills, 19 bottles of foreign liquor, two kangaroo skins and electric equipment to torture people, according to the RAB.

He subsequently went into hiding before being arrested in Cumilla on Oct 6 that year.

He was expelled from the Jubo League following his arrest.