Bangladesh factories ordered to pay workers 15-day salary with Eid allowance
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 08:35 PM BdST
State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian has ordered all industrial units to pay their workers at least 15 days’ wage for April and festival allowance before Eid-ul-Fitr.
“Pay off the bonus ahead of the Eid holidays. Give them [workers] wage of at least 15 days for the month of April,” she told the factory owners after a meeting on Monday.
Representatives of the owners and workers, including those from the readymade garment industry, attended the meeting.
Monnujan said the holidays for the workers will be according to the public holidays. The owners can extend the holidays through discussions with the workers or keep the factories open during the Eid if necessary to deliver goods ordered by foreign customers.
BGMEA spokesman Mansur Khaled said missing a deadline for payment of salaries and allowances set by authorities put factory owners “under a lot of pressure”. It also sets off reports on how many workers went unpaid.
He suggested a more passive route to reduce the pressure on owners through orders asking factory administrations to keep the workers satisfied with payments before they head home.
On another note, some owners disagreed with the method of sending workers on holidays in phases to avert traffic crisis on Eid-ul-Fitr. A decision on this was yet to be taken, Mansur said.
On the issue of holidays, he said the meeting could not set the number of days for the vacation as the labour law stipulates it to be as many as needed.
However, it might vary for each factory, which will fix the holidays in discussions with the workers.
