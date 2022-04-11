Advance tickets for Eid train travel to go on sale Apr 23
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 03:34 PM BdST
Bangladesh Railway will begin selling advance train tickets for Eid journeys on Apr 23.
Tickets will be available at the counters and online.
Tickets for Apr 27 will go on sale on Apr 23, tickets for Apr 28 will be available on Apr 24, Apr 29 tickets on Apr 25, Apr 30 tickets on Apr 26 and May 1 tickets on Apr 27, the railway said in a statement.
Eid return journeys will begin on May 5 and train tickets for the trips will go on sale on May 1.
The railway set the ticket sale schedule under the assumption that Eid will be on May 2. However, if there are 30 days of Ramadan and Eid falls on May 3, tickets for May 2 will be sold on Apr 28.
As usual, train tickets are going on sale five days ahead of the trips.
No refunds are available for Eid trips. The railway will be adding an additional 93 cars during the period to increase passenger capacity.
This year, six sets of special trains will be added to the 102 inter-city trains that make the Eid journeys. If the Dhaka-Kolkata Moitree Express does not start running before Eid, an additional train will run on the Dhaka-Khulna route using its engine.
Ticket counters will open at 8 am, according to the rail authorities, while online tickets will be available from 6 am. Kamalapur Rail Station will sell tickets at 23 counters. A separate counter will be reserved for women.
Bangladesh Railway will also cancel the weekly holidays for all trains from Apr 25 in order to meet the increased demand.
