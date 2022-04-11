3 die as train rams autorickshaw at unprotected crossing in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2022 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:51 PM BdST
Three members of a family travelling on an autorickshaw have died after their vehicle was struck by a train at an unprotected level crossing in Tangail’s Kalihati Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway in the Hatia area on Monday, said SI Saiful Islam of Tangail Gharinda Railway Police.
The dead have been identified as Hamid Miah, 55, his daughter Tamina, 25, and his two-year-old grandson Touhid.
“Two people were killed on the spot, while another was seriously injured and died on the way to the hospital.”
The bodies will be returned to the family once the legal procedures are complete, said Md Shafiqul Islam, chief of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.
