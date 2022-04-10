Four sentenced to death for murder in Rajshahi

Rajshahi's Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Anup Kumar delivered the verdict on Sunday in the presence of the convicts, according to Public Prosecutor Entajul Haque Babu.

The recipients of capital punishment are Bimal Singh, 50, his wife Anjali Rani, 45, their son Subodh Singh, 20, and Badol Mondol, 46.

The victim, Prakash Singh, went missing after leaving his home in Tanore's Chorkhair village in the afternoon of Mar 28, 2021, said Entajul, citing the case dossier.

Prakash worked at a sweets shop in Rajshahi city. He had spent the month prior to the incident at home due to a pandemic-induced lockdown.

According to the chargesheet, Prakash had learnt about Anjali's extramarital affair with Badol and in an act of reprisal, the suspects killed him.

Additionally, the convicts have each been handed a fine of Tk 10,000, said Entajul.