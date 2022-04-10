Death toll in Barishal trawler capsize rises to five
Barishal Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2022 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 01:20 PM BdST
The death toll from a trawler disaster in Barishal's Mehendiganj has risen to five after the authorities recovered the bodies of a woman and a child two days after they went missing.
No other passengers of the sunken vessel are missing, according to Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy director of the district's fire service.
The bodies of five-year-old 'Yamin' and 35-year-old Mala Begum were found by local fishermen on Sunday in the Arial Khan River, a good distance away from the scene of the disaster, he said. Fire service and Coast Guard personnel subsequently retrieved them.
A group of mourners were heading to Darirchar Khajuria from Majherchar village to attend the funeral prayer of a relative when the trawler capsized in the face of turbulent waves, according to the police.
A nearby Coast Guard team was able to rescue eight passengers at the time and three of them were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment.
However, two of the rescued passengers, Mahenur Begum, 52, and her daughter Nasrin Begum, 25, were declared dead by doctors upon arrival.
A day later, rescuers pulled the body of 4-year-old 'Rohan' from the river.
- Circumstances that led to Mondal’s arrest
- Influentials prodded students to frame Hriday: wife
- Questions swirl over Hriday Mondal's case
- DU teachers backtrack, call for Mondal's release
- Tractor crash kills 3 in Cumilla
- Minimum Fitra set at Tk 75
- Amnesty condemns arrest of teacher Hriday Mondalse
- Naogaon teacher Amodini alleges ‘falsification’
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Wife says ‘some influential people’ in school incited students to frame teacher Hriday Mondal
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- Arrest and detention of schoolteacher in jail is unfortunate: Dipu Moni
- In an apparent U-turn, DU teachers demand release of jailed schoolteacher Hriday Mondal
- Three die as tractor plunges into ditch in Cumilla
Most Read
- Pakistan's PM Khan ousted in no-confidence vote in parliament
- Former Evaly chairman Shamima hopes for a fresh start, seeks more time and support
- A teacher was arrested for discussing distinctions between science and religion. Questions now swirl over the case against him
- NATO shifts to providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons to counter expected Russian offensive
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing a bridge
- Spurred by Putin, Russians turn on one another over the war
- Russia shuffles command in Ukraine as thousands flee the east
- Serum cuts Covishield dose price as India widens booster programme