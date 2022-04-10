Death toll in Barishal trawler capsize rises to five

No other passengers of the sunken vessel are missing, according to Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, deputy director of the district's fire service.

The bodies of five-year-old 'Yamin' and 35-year-old Mala Begum were found by local fishermen on Sunday in the Arial Khan River, a good distance away from the scene of the disaster, he said. Fire service and Coast Guard personnel subsequently retrieved them.

A group of mourners were heading to Darirchar Khajuria from Majherchar village to attend the funeral prayer of a relative when the trawler capsized in the face of turbulent waves, according to the police.

A nearby Coast Guard team was able to rescue eight passengers at the time and three of them were rushed to the Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

However, two of the rescued passengers, Mahenur Begum, 52, and her daughter Nasrin Begum, 25, were declared dead by doctors upon arrival.

A day later, rescuers pulled the body of 4-year-old 'Rohan' from the river.